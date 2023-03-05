Exclusive! "I wanted to do a Bollywood movie for quite some time but I always wanted to debut with a non-funny" Appurv Gupta

MUMBAI: Actor and comedian Appurv Gupta has been grabbing the attention of the fans with his beautiful comedy and now the actor is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming movie Afwah which has Bhumi Pednekar and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The trailer of the movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans and during the exclusive interaction with Tallychakkar, here is what the actor has to say on his Bollywood Debut

What do you have to say about your character in Afwaah?

Appurv Gupta says, "The character is very shady and self-centred. He is not selfish but simultaneously he also knows when to enter and when to exit from any deal. He is very smart when it comes to handling social media."

He adds, "The character kind of represents social media today, it is extremely powerful but if used for the wrong purposes can have disastrous results. It is a very important character in the movie which will decide the storyline of the movie. So I am happy that I am able to play an important role in the movie"

What made you to make a Bollywood debut with this movie?

Appurv Gupta says, "I wanted to do a Bollywood movie for quite some time but I always wanted to debut with a non-funny movie because people have already seen my funny side of me so I was very keen to do a serious movie so that people can see a different side and when I get a chance to work under the direction of Sudhir Mishra Sir then it's like a dream come true and the role is very appealing to me so all these things helps me to debut with #Afwaah!

also read (Exclusive! Vikrant Massey on TV actors not getting lead roles in movies, “When I started out in films it happened with me”)

How was the shooting experience?

The actor says, "The experience is quite different, interesting and amazing! I have done more 2500 stand-up comedy shows all over the world but movie production is totally different and The first movie is always special. I didn't know that a single scene on a big screen takes the effort of 200 + people. We generally see actors but there are so many team who works so hard to create that scene. We were shooting in the night and heavy rain was going on but everyone knows that we have to complete the scene before morning. I am amazed and inspired by the dedication of everyone. This experience will certainly help in my professional career in future"

What are your views on actor Appurv Gupta and how excited are you for the movie Afwaah, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

also read Chatrapathi trailer out! Seeti Maar action and powerful dialogues make it a worth watch