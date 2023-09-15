Exclusive! "I was always looking forward to do a movie which I could watch which my daughters" Chahatt Khanna

During the trailer launch of upcoming movie Yaatris, Chahatt Khanna spoke in detail about her upcoming movie and on what made her say yes for the movie
movie_image: 
Chahatt

MUMBAI: Actress Chahatt Khanna has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution, she is not doubt one of the most loved and followed them actresses we have in acting space. Chahatt Khanna is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movies title Yaatris.

During the trailer launch event of the movie Yaatris today which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the entire cast actress Chahatt Khanna spoke in detail about her choice to do the movie.

Chahatt Khanna says that she was really looking forward to do a movie which she could see with her daughters, now a days there are many content which are very dark and action oriented, which we hardly see with our families. But Yaatris is one such movie which actually touched her heart and which she could see with her entire family.

On the other hand actor Anuraag Malhaan who is making his acting debut with the says that this is his second collaboration with the director Harish and says bow Harish has knew his pulse and looking forward to see some amazing projects in the upcoming days with him.

What are your views on trailer of the movie Yaatris, and these words coming from the side of the actors, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

About Author

