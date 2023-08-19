Exclusive! “I was always looking forward to something like Farradday” - Ravie Dubey

During an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Ravie Dubey spoke in detail about his dream character and also gave an update on the movie Farradday.
Ravie Dubey

MUMBAI: Actor Ravie Dubey is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in the acting industry. Over the time with his amazing contribution and beautiful characters, he has won millions of hearts.

No doubt fans have loved different characters showcased by the actor in the span of 18 years and now, they are really looking forward to the upcoming projects of the actor, which includes one OTT show titled Lakhan Leela Bhargava and one movie, titled Farradday.

On asking about the dream character he would love to play, the actor shared that he will not need to wait for his dream character because he has played the same. The character in this upcoming movie Farradday, is his dream character he says. Indeed, the actor is looking very different in this upcoming movie and posters have been grabbing the attention of the fans, where the actor is looking completely unrecognizable.

As the fans are now looking forward to the release of the movie Farradday, the actor has given some exclusive update with regards to the movie. The actor shared that this movie is really special and is a different genre. There was a different approach while making the movie and now, the promotional strategy will be different as well. Fans can expect an announcement video very soon, maybe in a month.

Well, this statement has grabbed our attention as we are eagerly look forward to the update of the movie Farradday. What are your views on the actor and how excited are you for his upcoming movie Farradday? Do let us know in the comment section below.

