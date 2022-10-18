Exclusive! “I was going through a very bad phase when this movie came to me,” says Ace actor Boman Irani about his upcoming film 'Uunchai'

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Uunchai which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Danny Denzongpa along with Parineeti Chopra has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced.

The buzz of the movie is all over the social media and everyday we can see a new poster which introduces different characters is getting immense love from the fans and today, finally the trailer of the movie is out and it was launched during a Press Conference, which was held in Mumbai. It was attended by the cast of the movie.

During the new trailer launch, everyone stated one thing that this is a movie which celebrates friendship. Along with the trailer launch, the celebration was also for 75 years of Rajshri Productions, the production house which has been winning the hearts of the fans and filling our hearts with Indian values and cultures.

Talking about his Association with Rajshri Production, Anupam Kher revealed that he started his film career with this production house and he shares his ups and downs, hits and flops with them. The actor adds that whatever he is today, it is because of the production house Rajshri Productions.

Boman Irani reveals that when he got this movie, he was going through a very bad phase of his life. He has lost many people who were close to him but it was Anupam Kher who convinced him to do this movie because this is not a movie, but a wish of Sooraj Barjatya, which all the actors were fulfilling!

On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan who could not join the event physically was present virtually, and he revealed that it was Abhishek Bachchan who wanted him to do the film. The film throws light on friendship and different emotions.

No doubt the trailer of the movie is already getting some amazing response from the fans and we look forward to see you what the actors have to offer with this upcoming movie Uunchai which is all set to hit the big screen on 11th November.

