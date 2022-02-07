Exclusive! "I was looking forward to do something like this" Satyam Shukla on his upcoming movie Raebareli

MUMBAI: Actor Satyam Shukla no doubt always looks forward to do something different with his projects, we have seen the actor in the projects like Nimki Vidhayak, Radhe Krishna, Hotel Milan and few others. The actor is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Rae Bareilly

Team TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to speak with the actor Satyam Shukla with regards to his coming movie RaeBareli where he spoke in detail about his character.

Satyam Shukla on his character and the movie

Sharing some information about the upcoming movie, the actor said that it is an action thriller which will also have a pinch of love story, drama, action, emotion. The movie will also throw some light on the bond between father and son. Throwing some light on his character, the actor says he will be seen playing a don in the movie who is the father of the character played by Varun Joshi.

Satyam Shukla on saying yes for the project

On asking the actor what made him say yes for the project the actor revealed he was looking forward to do something like this from a long time, the actor says that when he got the script and the character for the first time he saw that his character has many things to do and it was the great storytelling which he loved and wanted to be the part of project.

Satyam Shukla on types of characters he looks forward to do on digital platform

We have seen some great talent coming on digital platforms and getting all the love from the fans and on asking the actor the types of characters he looks for what to do on digital platforms he says he is definitely looking forward to do some powerful characters on digital platforms. The actor says that the villainous characters have many variations to do and it creates a solid impact in the minds of fans.

