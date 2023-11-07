Exclusive! “I was not getting characters I was looking forward to do” Preeti Jhangiani on doing less movies

MUMBAI: Actress Preeti Jhangiani is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in acting space, over the time with her movies she has been grabbing the attention of the fans winning their hearts. The actress is currently getting some amazing response for her ott series titled Kafas on SonyLIV.

In the exclusive interaction actress Preeti Jhangiani spoke about doing less movies and also on types of roles she wish to do

Preeti Jhangiani on doing less movies

Actress Preeti Jhangiani says there was a time she got a lot of love from the fans, but then she was getting similar types of roles, she honestly does not want to repeat what she has done and wants to do something different, so she had to say no to many things.

Preeti Jhangiani on types of roles she is looking forward to do

Actress Preeti Jhangiani adds, as an actor she does not want to restrict her talent by naming few characters and roles, indeed it is a very difficult thing to ask an actor she adds, she is really looking out to play different types of character, and some challenging roles. The actress wants to live different lives on screens.

Preeti Jhangiani on parameters she looks for before saying yes for any projects

Preeti Jhangiani says, first of all she should be having a strong faith in the filmmaker, she should trust the person behind the camera and how she is presented in the movie or the show is really very important for her. the actress adds, even if it is a small role she would love to do it but it should have a good impact.

