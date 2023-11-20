Exclusive! "I was scared initially scared on how will I do this character, as it is completely different from what I am in real life" Prasanna Bisht

MUMBAI : Actress Prasanna Bisht has been grabbing the attention with her contribution, the actress is currently is making into the headlines and the subject of conversations for her movie Farrey, that has Alizeh Agnihotri, Juhi Babbar, Prasanna Bisht, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw along with her.

During the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actress Prasanna Bisht spoke on her character Chhavi in the movie Farrey and also on her shoot experience.

Prasanna Bisht on the movie and her character

Prasanna Bisht says that when she got the character she was a bit scared because this character is completely different from what she is real life, this Chhavi has her own upbringing and family background which she didn't had in her childhood, she took time to understand the character and it was with the help of the director and her co actors she could pull this character.

Prasanna Bisht on her shooting experience

Prasanna Bisht adds that it was a fun shooting experience, they all had a great time and they were reminded every time that they are on a shoot, well she adds that it was Zeyn who was the mischievous of all, she also says it was this beautiful bond on the set which was reflected very well on screen.

Also read-Happy birthday! It is Rajkumar Hirani's birthday and we can see the fans are showering the love and waiting for movie Dunki, here are the tweets

Prasanna Bisht on her takeaway from the movie and her shooting days

Prasanna Bisht says that it was a great experience firstly to collaborate with these lovely talents, there were many times where they were improvising many scenes which came out beautifully, she just loved the give and take game between the scenes, it was a great learning as an actor she adds.

Indeed the trailer of the movie is looking really very promising and we look forward to see what the actress has to offer with the movie Farrey, hitting the big screens on 24th November.

What are your views on the actress Prasanna Bisht, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read-Exclusive! "I had to take training of Diving as I am performing a skill diver in the movie" Khushali Kumar