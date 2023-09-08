Exclusive! “I was very shocked when the movie ‘A’ certificate” Pankaj Tripathi on OMG2

MUMBAI: Actor Pankaj Tripathi is no doubt one of the most loved and versatile actors we have in the acting space. With his beautiful craft and amazing contribution he has created a strong fan base who always looks forward to the upcoming projects of the actor.

Pankaj Tripathi is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie OMG 2 which also has Akshay Kumar along with Yami Gautam. During the recent media interaction the actor spoke about his upcoming movie.

As we all know the movie OMG 2 got A certificate from censor on which the actor Pankaj Tripathi says he is just an actor and he has no control on certification of the movie, but he adds, yes when the movie got A certificate he was very shocked.

The actor said he really wanted the age group of 12 to 18 to see this movie because of the message related to the sex education which will not be possible because of the A certificate.

On collaborating with the actor Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi says that he is one of a kind of an actor and he is one such name who always selects the social issues and projects in a very entertaining manner.

Throwing some light on his character Pankaj Tripathi says that he will be seen playing the character of God believer person and something tragic happens in his life after which his life changes completely and what follows is the entire movie which will be definitely loved by the fans.

Indeed the trailer of the movie is already getting a big thumbs up from the fans and audience and we look forward to see the movie which is all set to hit the big screen on 11th August.

What are your views on the actor Pankaj Tripathi and how excited are you to see him in the movie OMG 2, do let us know in the comment section below.

