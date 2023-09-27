Exclusive! "I would definitely love to play a rockstar on-screen, but I haven't been offered yet" - Meezaan Jafri

During the trailer launch and Press Conference, actor Meezaan Jafri spoke in detail about the type of character he want to play, which is there on his wishlist.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 09/27/2023 - 16:00
movie_image: 
Meezaan

MUMBAI: Actor Meezaan Jafri has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with his beautiful movies and characters. The actor, who made his acting debut with the movie Malaal, is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Yaariyan 2, along with Divya Khosla Kumar and Pearl V Puri.

During the Press conference and trailer launch event held in Mumbai, the actor was asked about the types of characters which has not been offered to him but really looks forward to it and is a part of his wish list.

ALSO READ - Wow! Taapsee Pannu drops poster of her production venture Dhak Dhak, announces release date

Responding to the question, Meezaan Jafri says that he is really looking forward to play rockstar on the big screen. The actor adds that he has a very special love for music and rock and he is really looking forward to play a musician or a rockstar type of character on big screen.

Indeed, it will be a treat to watch the actor Meezaan Jafri performing such a beautiful character. What do you think the types of characters actor Meezaan Jafri should be playing? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

ALSO READ - Wow! Tiger ka Message has arrived and it says "Tiger abhi tak Hara nahi" check out the teaser

 

Meezaan Jafri MEEZAAN JAFRI FANS MEEZAAN JAFRI MOVIES Yaariyan 2 Divya Khosla Kumar Yash Dasgupta Anaswara Rajan Warina Hussain Priya Prakash Varrier Pearl V Puri Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 09/27/2023 - 16:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: What! Rohan waits for a moment to harm Disha
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Dhruv Tara: Oh No! Dhruv and Tara cannot stay together as themselves
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Woah! Here's what Shah Rukh Khan has planned to make Dunki a box office success, just like Jawan
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's latest blockbuster release, Jawan, is creating history, has broken all the box office records...
Vanshaj: Intense! Bhoomi confronts Vidur for his actions
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
What! This video of Katrina Kaif ends all rumours of her pregnancy, take a look
MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif is making headlines all over again due to her being away from the media scanner, and there are...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Tough Times! Pressure of repayment increases for Rajesh
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Recent Stories
Shah
Woah! Here's what Shah Rukh Khan has planned to make Dunki a box office success, just like Jawan
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shah
Woah! Here's what Shah Rukh Khan has planned to make Dunki a box office success, just like Jawan
Katrina
What! This video of Katrina Kaif ends all rumours of her pregnancy, take a look
Disha
Shocking! "Bechari ke paas kapde nahin hai", netizens troll Disha Patani on this latest photoshoot
Jawan
Box office! Jawan was rock steady on Tuesday, have a look at the total collections
Tiger
Wow! Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 teaser released, could you catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan's character Pathaan?
Divya
Exclusive! "The character of Laadli is similar to Divya Khosla Kumar, she is exactly like this" - Director Radhika Rao