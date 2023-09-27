Exclusive! "I would definitely loved to play a Rockstar on screen, but I have never got offered" Meezaan Jafri

During the during the trailer launch and the Press Conference actor Meezaan Jafri spoke in detail about the type of character he want to do which is there on his wish list
MUMBAI: Actor Meezaan Jafri has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with his beautiful movies and characters, the actor who made his acting debut with the movie Malaal is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Yaariyan 2 along with Divya Khosla Kumar and Pearl V Puri.

During the Press conference and the trailer launch event which was held in Mumbai the actor was asked about the types of characters which has not been offered to him but he is really looking forward to doing and that is there in his wish list.

Responding to the question Meezaan Jafri says, he is really looking forward to play Rockstar on the big screen, the actor adds that he has a very special love for music and Rock and he is really looking forward to play musician or a Rockstar type of character on big screen.

Indeed, it will be a treat to watch the actor Meezaan Jafri performing such a beautiful character, what do you think what types of characters actor Meezaan Jafri should be playing, do let us know in the comment section below.

