Exclusive! “I would definitely want to work with people who have the passion for their vision and projects” Danesh Razvi on parameters he looks forward to before saying is for any project

MUMBAI: Actor Danesh Razvi has been grabbing the attention of the fans, we have seen and loved the actor in A Suitable boy, the actor is currently getting some amazing response from the fans for his latest video song Dil Haareya which is sung by Arijit Singh.

During the Exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actor Danesh Razvi spoke in detail about his video song Dil Haareya and also on his parameters he looks forward to before saying yes or any projects.

Danesh Razvi on his chemistry between Tanya Maniktala

As we can see the song Dil Hareeya is already getting some great love and response from the fans and one of the attracting part of the video song is the sizzling chemistry between Tanya and Danesh, talking about this chemistry, actor Danesh Razvi says that he knows the actress Tanya and he had been collaborated with her earlier for a project so there was a bond of friendship between them, and this bond helped the two which is reflecting in the video song in the form of chemistry.

Danesh Razvi on types of characters he looks forward to do

Danesh Razvi says that as an actor he wants to taste all different types of characters, but there are few things which he is really looking forward to doing and he adds he is looking forward to do comedy characters which he has never done, he is also looking forward to do some fantasy characters.

Danesh Razvi on dream actors to work with

Danesh Razvi adds that as an actor he cannot take few names because there are many actors who are teaching many different things, but taking few names he said that Superstar Shahrukh Khan is in the wish list of every actor and he is really looking forward to share screen with him, on the other hand the actor adds Vikrant Massey is the rising talent and want to work with him too.

