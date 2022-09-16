Exclusive! “I would get panic attacks, I would shiver alot because the scenes were traumatizing”, ‘Siya’ actress Pooja Pandey talks about her preparation for her role

MUMBAI: Drishyam Films established by Manish Mundhra in 2014, is a very popular and trailblazing independent Indian film production studio. The production company has made a lot of thought-provoking content over the years. And it received its first commercial breakthrough with the release of the accolade-winning movie Ankhon Dekhi. Umrika, Dhanak, and Masaan are a few of their other critically acclaimed movies.

Now the acclaimed producer Manish Mundhra is turning director for his first venture called ‘Siya’,

Siya stars Pooja Pandey and Vineet Kumar Singh of Mukaabaaz fame in lead roles.

Pooja Pandey had previously met sexual assault survivors to understand her role better, she said "To understand their agony, struggle and the journey it was very important for me to meet them and build a close bond with them. Getting to know them was an eye-opener for me and it was such a great learning experience for me. It has immensely helped me to shape my character and to play my part well on screen."

Your character goes through a lot and as an actor you had to relive the story every day. How did you prepare to play this difficult character?

Actually, before I started working on this film, I was working on a different show, where I played a romantic character. She was a simple girl from a village and I was in that zone. The show got canceled and I immediately started work on this, and when I first heard the narration, it felt very realistic and unbelievable. This is a very sensitive topic and a very sensitive character. I didn't want to do any kind of injustice. Every day was so difficult because as an actor you have to embody those emotions and sometimes it would be difficult for me to pull back into reality because the context is so traumatizing. I would get panic attacks, I would shiver and sweat a lot. There were few scenes and few shots after which I would be left speechless and really nothing prepares you for it.

What was your reason behind saying yes to a character and a film like ‘Siya’?

The character of Siya is very brave, she fights for justice and she is very honest and very sensitive. When I first heard the script, I was so moved by her story and her drive for justice that I felt like I had to do it.

Siya is movie about a small town girl who decides to fight for justice, fighting against all odds and starts a movement against the vicious system.

Pooja Pandey has previously been seenin student and independent projects like is Chousar Firangi (2019), Coat (2021) and Do Ghante Ki Baat (2017).

Siya hits the theatres on 16th september.

