Exclusive! I would love to collaborate with Tiger Shroff and Kartik Aaryan: Anushka Merchande on her dream actors

MUMBAI: Anushka Merchande is one of the most loved actresses we have in the industry. We have seen and loved her in projects like Chikoo Yeh Ishq Nachaye and Lakshmi Ghar Aayi. The actress is currently gearing up for her upcoming movie, Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, this is what the actress had to say on her acting journey and her dream actors and directors.

Anushka Merchande on her acting journey

Anushka Merchande says that she loves the response she has been getting for her projects so far. She is enjoying this phase, and coming into the acting world was like a miracle for her. Anushka always looks forward to doing her best and living different characters on screen.



Anushka Merchande on her dream actors and directors

Anushka Merchande says that when it comes to actors, it has to be Tiger Shroff and Kartik Aaryan. She loves their work and would love to share screen space with them. On the other hand, talking about directors, she is looking forward to collaborating with Kabir Khan and Karan Johar.

Anushka Merchande on collaborating with Vidyut Jammwal for Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2

Anushka Merchande says Vidyut Jammwal is one of the greatest actors she has ever met. Vidyut is not only a brilliant and confident actor but also a great human being.

