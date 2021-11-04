EXCLUSIVE: I would love to do characters with complexity: Palomi Ghosh on the types of roles she looks forward to doing on OTT

MUMBAI: Palomi Ghosh is one of the finest talents we have in the industry. The actress, who is known for her contributions in projects like Typewriter, Mission Over Mars, and Office vs Office, always delivers something different to the audiences.

Team TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to speak to Palomi with regard to her acting journey, where she also spoke in detail about the types of characters she looks forward to doing on digital platforms.

Poulomi Ghosh on her acting journey

We have seen some amazing characters played by her. Indeed, the actress has made a strong mark in the industry. She says she has been fortunate enough to have been a part of some fabulous projects in her career. She had always done projects that she believed in and is proud of the choices she had made in her career. She looks forward to entertaining people and playing challenging characters.

Palomi Ghosh on types of characters she looks forward to doing on digital platforms

She wants to play some different and challenging roles on digital platforms. Palomi says that she is very hungry as an actor and is looking forward to doing some characters with complexity in stories with different layers. The actress says that the musical stories have not been touched on digital platforms; she would definitely want to be a part of such a project.

Palomi Ghosh on her ongoing mantra

The actress reveals that whenever there is some challenge in her life, she just believes in looking at the bright side of the picture and staying focused. Every situation in life is a learning process, and we should learn from such difficult situations and move ahead in life for betterment.

