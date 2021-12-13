EXCLUSIVE! I would like to play a sportsperson in my life: Sonali Kulkarni

MUMBAI: Actress Sonali Kulkarni in this exclusive interview with Tellychakkar.com talks about her debut web series The Whistleblower. She speaks about her character, the time when she took a stand against injustice, and one role which she would like to play on screen.

Tell us what was that X factor that made you say yes to this show?

I feel my character is very important in this show because she keeps helping Ritwik’s character. Also, the way our director Manoj Pillai narrated the story made me say yes to the show. When you hear the story and you wished to see it on screen that itself is the success of the show. This is my debut show and the character is so wonderful so definitely, I wanted to do the part.

Did you ever stand up against any injustice in your personal life?

Yes, I believe I’m a decent elite citizen of this country. I’m a proud Indian too. I have urged people not to believe in superstitions. I have a belief in poetry, nature, and humanity. But when someone uses your belief then it becomes superstition which includes emotional, sexual, and financial exploitation. So I have worked very hard to inform people not to fall into the trap of any exploitation.

One character which you always wished to play on screen?

I really hope that I have the liberty to choose the role. But if given a chance, I would like to play a sportsperson in my life. I was an aspiring athlete, I never portrayed such a character on screen.

One character which you are proud of?

There was a Marathi film called Gulabjaam, in which I played the role of Radha who forgot about her past but she remembers one thing that she is a good cook. It was a cute character and I love that role very much.

