Exclusive! “I would really love to do a period film and some women oriented characters” - Anubha Fatehpuria

MUMBAI:Actress Anubha Fatehpuria has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her characters in different movies, she is indeed one of the most loved stars we have and she is now all set to be seen in the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

In an exclusive interaction with Tellychakar actress Anubha Fatehpuria spoke on her types of roles she looks forward to do and also on her upcoming projects.

Anubha Fatehpuria on parameters she looks for before saying yes for any movie

Anubha Fatehpuria says that she first listens to the entire story which should excite her as the audience, later she ses her character and what contribution her character has to the entire and to the flow of the story. Also she thinks how creatively she can add to make this character better.

Anubha Fatehpuria on types of characters she looks forward to do

Anubha Fatehpuria says that she does want to limit her talent by doing limited characters, she want to do different types of roles and would love to do period drama, she also says that classical roles are different to play and she want to do such roles too, also she is looking for some women oriented characters too.

Anubha Fatehpuria on her upcoming projects

Anubha Fatehpuria says that she will be having a movie titled Sumo didi, also she will be seen in the upcoming new age rom com which has Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead, she will be seen playing Shahid Kapoor’s mother in the movie.

What are your views on the actress Anubha Fatehpuria, do let us know in the comment section below.

