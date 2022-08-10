Exclusive! I would really love to do psycho characters” Sajjad Delafrooz

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar actor Sajjad Delafrooz spoke in detail about the types of characters he looks forward to do and also on his acting journey so far
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/25/2023 - 17:08
movie_image: 
MUMBAI :Actor Sajjad Delafrooz has been winning the hearts of the fans with his amazing contribution, he was immensely loved in the movie Tiger Zinda Hai and his web series Special Ops, indeed he is one of the most loved villains we have in Bollywood industry.

During the Exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar actor Sajjad Delafrooz spoke in detail about the types of characters he looks forward to do and also on he is ongoing Mantra in life.
 
Sajjad Delafrooz on is acting journey


Sajjad Delafrooz says that as an actor his journey has been very crazy, it was a roller coaster ride of good and bad both events, well having said all these point his journey is like any other actor’s journey because good and bad things are part of everyone’s journey. As an actor he should be ready for good news and bad news everything.
 
Sajjad Delafrooz on his own going Mantra in life

Sajjad Delafrooz says that he definitely does not have any specific mantra to follow in life because life is teaching on daily basis and everyday he has learnt something, but a basic Mantra which he follows that is working out on daily basis

Sajjad Delafrooz on types of characters he looks forward to do


Sajjad Delafrooz says that he is really looking forward to doing some psycho characters, psycho is something he was looking forward to doing always and he is also looking to do some great characters and define different shades of him.

What are your views on the actor Sajjad Delafrooz, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

