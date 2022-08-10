Exclusive! “I would really love to do what Tabu has done in the movie Andhadhun” Vedika Dutt

MUMBAI:Actress Vedika Dutt, who has been winning the hearts of the fans with her beautiful projects, the actress is now currently getting some amazing response for her character in the movie Operation Mayfair.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar actress Vedika Dutt spoke in detail about the types of characters she look forward to do and also on her dream actors and directors to collaborate with.

Vedika Dutt to on types of characters she looks forward to do

Vedika Dutt says that she does not want to restrict her talent by doing some limited set of characters, but she is looking forward to doing every character whether it is positive or negative , she specifically looking forward to doing something that Tabu has done in the movie Andhadhun.

Vedika Dutt on dream actors and directors to work with

Vedika Dutt says she just love Ayushman Khurana and she is really looking forward to work with him, and also she likes Rajkumar Rao and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and looking forward to collaborating with them, talking about directors there are many brilliant minds in Bollywood industry, the actress says she would love to work with Shriram Raghavan and Anubhav Sinha.

Vedika Dutt on her upcoming projects

Vedika Dutt says she will be seen in the upcoming South movie titled Ruby which also has actor Ram Gowda along with her.

What are your views on the actress Vedika Dutt and how did you like the actress in the movie Operation Mayfair, do let us know in the comment section below.

