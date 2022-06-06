EXCLUSIVE! I would really love to play realistic and natural roles: Seerat Kapoor on the types of characters she looks forward to

MUMBAI: The upcoming movie Jersey, which has Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in the leading roles, has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Seerat Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with this movie, and this is what she had to say on the types of characters she looks forward to and on her dream actor and director.

Seerat Kapoor on the types of characters she looks forward to

Seerat Kapoor says that as a newcomer, she does not want to restrict her talent but play different types of character. She is looking forward to playing some realistic, natural, and raw characters. Seerat also wants to play the role of a strong woman in a project.

Seerat Kapoor on her dream actor and dream director

Seerat Kapoor says when it comes to actors, it has to be Hrithik Roshan. She has been watching his work and is looking forward to working with him. On the other hand, she would love to work with Rajkumar Hirani and other brilliant minds in the industry.

Seerat Kapoor on the takeaway from the movie Jersey

Seerat Kapoor says that the movie is based on delayed success. The lead is really hard to chase his dream. Never giving up is the biggest takeaway from the movie. Seerat adds that the movie will definitely inspire and motivate many people.

Jersey is all set to hit the big screen on 22nd April.

