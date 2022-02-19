Exclusive! I would really like to work with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff: Amika Shail on her favorite actors

MUMBAI: Actress Amika Shail in this exclusive interview with Tellychakkar.com talks about her struggling days. He also speaks about her favorite actors and directors with whom she would like to work in the future.

Amika Shail on her struggling days

I did not know what acting was when initially I started my career in the Industry. There have been times when I used to go for auditions and used to get scared of watching other actors performing so well. But there has been always a feeling inside me that I have to prove myself. If I have come this long, I have to prove to myself that yes, I can act. So, I joined a few acting classes that helped me grow as an actor. There was always a never-give-up attitude in me. I was always confident that I have to do something which stands out and would impress the directors to cast me. I never try to find a shortcut to get fame, I don’t want to become a star overnight. Because when someone becomes overnight stars they also fall down overnight. So I believe in taking baby steps and achieving my goal.

Amika Shail on the actors she wants to work with

I would really like to work with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. They both are my favorite actors. I really like their films and hope so to get the chance to share the screen with them someday.

Amika Shail on the directors she wants to work with

I would love to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Imtiaz Ali sir. There are other directors also with whom I want to work in the future like Aamir Khan. There is a huge list of directors with whom I am looking forward to working in the future.

