Exclusive! “I would want to clear all the mess in my personal life if I got the power of Jugaad like my character” Nawazuddin Siddiqui

MUMBAI: The powerhouse of talent Nawazuddin Siddiqui is indeed one of the most loved actors we have in Bollywood industry, the actor never fails to impress the fans and audience because of his versatility and he is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

During the exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke in detail about his upcoming movie and also on his on screen Chemistry with the actress Neha Sharma.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on his upcoming movie and his character

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says that this is a fun movie which he is doing after long time and talking about his character he says that his name in the movie is Jogi who is a big time jugadu, but the problem is his Jugaad are always failing, and what follows is how this lady Dimple come into his life and what follows rest is hilarious rollercoaster ride of fun.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on his on screen Chemistry with Neha Sharma

As we know Nawazuddin Siddiqui is playing jugadu Jogi in the movie and on the other hand actress Neha Sharma will be seen playing character Dimple, talking about their chemistry Nawazuddin Siddiqui says that it is a very weird chemistry which starts like a normal thing but later turns into unique relation where they fight but something is common with them which keeps them connected.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on any Jugaad if he would love to apply in personal life

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says that if he will ever get a chance to apply any sort of Jugaad in his personal life he would definitely want to clear all the mess in his personal life and look ahead and move ahead in life.

