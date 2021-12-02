EXCLUSIVE! I would like to work with all the directors who have worked with Irrfan Khan: Anuj Sharma

MUMBAI: Padmaavat fame actor Anuj Sharma in this exclusive interview with TellyChakkar talks about his upcoming film Jaunpur, his struggles, and the directors with whom he would like to work.

Tell us about your character in Jaunpur?

The film is inspired by a true story. Babu Bajrangi was a gangster and a politician of Jaunpur. He was killed in jail. I am playing Babu Bajrangi's character in Jaunpur.

What did you do to prepare for the part?

I don't feel I have to prepare for any character. I personally think human nature is the same everywhere. I think I already have all these emotions in me. I just have to find them in me, think about it for some time, and perform it on the screen.

Did you ever feel that you could have done better, after watching your own work?

I am very honest with my art. I think the time between action and cut is for the actor only. No one can take away from them. I have played all my characters with honesty. Yes, there is one character that is very close to my heart and I want to do it at least once in my life. I saw the films Cast Away and Perfume, and I thought if I ever get a film like that, I will definitely do it.

Do you have any director in mind with whom you'd want to collaborate?

I want to work with all the directors who have worked with Irrfan Khan. He was a great actor.

Also read: Padmavat fame Anuj Sharma features in web-series 'Jaunpur' for major OTT platform

What was your struggle like in Bollywood?

I don't know what struggle is. This doesn't mean I have not struggled in my life. I think when an actor comes into the acting industry, it is his choice. He wanted to be an actor by choice. So It is a process that everyone has to go through before becoming an actor. And according to me, you can't call the process a struggle.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Special Ops Actor Anuj Sharma BAGS Web series Jaunpur