Exclusive! “ If I get the power of Jugaad, I would want to clear all the mess in my personal life” - Nawazuddin Siddiqui

MUMBAI: The powerhouse of talent Nawazuddin Siddiqui is indeed one of the most loved actors we have in Bollywood industry. The actor never fails to impress the fans and audience with his versatility and he is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

During an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke in detail about his upcoming movie and also on his on screen chemistry with actress Neha Sharma.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on his upcoming movie and character

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says that he did a fun movie after a long time. Talking about his character, he says that his name in the movie is Jogi, who is a big time jugadu. But the problem is his jugaad always fails. Later, Dimple (Neha Sharma) comes into his life and what follows is a hilarious rollercoaster ride of fun.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on his on screen chemistry with Neha Sharma

As we know, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is playing jugadu Jogi in the movie and on the other hand, actress Neha Sharma will be seen playing Dimple. Talking about their chemistry, Nawazuddin Siddiqui explains that it is a very weird chemistry which looks normal, but turns into unique relation later. They fight a lot, but something is common between them which keeps them connected.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on any Jugaad that he would love to apply in personal life

Nawazuddin Siddiqui replies, if he ever gets a chance to apply any sort of Jugaad in his personal life, he would definitely want to clear all the mess in his personal life and move ahead.

