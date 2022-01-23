Exclusive! If not an actress, I would have chosen any profile in the media or entertainment business: Mahima Makwana

MUMBAI: Mahima Makwana who was recently seen in the movie Antim along with Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma has no doubt made a strong impression in the hearts and minds of fans with her performance. The actress no doubt with her debut movie has proved her versatility. Fans are eagerly waiting to see more of her in Bollywood.

Team TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to speak with Mahima Makwana with regard to her acting journey and the types of characters look for across platforms.

Mahima Makwana on her acting journey

The actress revealed that acting is the only thing that she wanted to do since a long time. Mahima says that she cannot imagine herself doing anything else other than acting. On what she would have been in her life, Mahima said she would have been in the media or entertainment business, but she really cannot think of anything other than acting. Talking about her acting journey, the actress reveals she has been fortunate enough to collaborate with such an amazing bunch of talented people in her career and getting an amazing response from fans.

Mahima Makwana on types of characters she looks forward to

Mahima Makwana says that as an actor, she is hungry for good characters and good stories. The actress does not want to limit herself by doing similar types of characters and revealed she is looking forward to being a part of different genres all across. She is definitely looking forward to doing some impactful stories and living different characters through her project. The actress also said that there are many filmmakers who are doing an amazing jobs especially on digital platforms. She would definitely love to work with Raj and DK and Hansal Mehta

Mahima Makwana on acting inspiration

No doubt we have seen some amazing characters of hers. On her acting inspiration the actress revealed there is not only one name but there is a list of actors which she can name as acting inspiration, like Neeraj Kabi, Tabu, and Vicky Kaushal.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch Mahima Makwana in her projects and we look forward to seeing some amazing characters of hers.

