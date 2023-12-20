Exclusive! “If Pankaj Tripathi had said no, this movie would not have been made” Vinod Bhanushali

MUMBAI: Movie Main Atal Hoon that has Pankaj Tripathi in the leading role has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience, ever since the first look and the teaser was the fans were excited to see the look and were waiting for the trailer, today finally the trailer is out and it is already getting a big comes thumbs up from the fans pants and audience.

The trailer of the movie was launched during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the entire cast along with the director and the producer of the movie.

Talking about backing the movie producer Vinod Bhanushali says that we were very much clear in our heads that only actor Pankaj Tripathi would have given justice to this character and if Pankaj Tripathi had said no, this movie would not have been made.

On the other hand director Ravi Jadhav says that we already had a plan to make the movie around 2 hours, now it was a task to explain the entire journey of Atal Bihari Vajpayee of 80 years in the times span of just 2 hours. So as the filmmaker it was very difficult to decide what to keep and what not to keep, but whatever elements are there in the movie that has covered the majority life of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and we have shown some good highlights of his life.

Indeed the first look has got a great response from the fans and now the trailer is getting some amazing response already, also we shall forward to see yet another brilliant performance coming from the side of the actor Pankaj Tripathi in the movie

Main Atal Hoon is all set to hit the screens on 19th January 2024.

