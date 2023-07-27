Exclusive! “If Tom Cruise can perform stunts at the age of 60, I would want to dance even when I am 60” Tamanna Bhatia

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Jailer which has Rajnikanth in the leading role is grabbing the attention of the fans and one trending thing about the movie is the song Kaalaavaa which is performed by the actress Tamanna Bhatia.

The Hindi version of the popular song was launch during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai attended by the actress Tamanna Bhatia herself

During the media interaction Tamanna Bhatia expresses her love for dance and says that she just love dancing, in her career she has done 5 or 6 dance numbers and out of which two or three have become blockbuster and Kaalaavaa is the most loved and talked about song in her career so far

Giving the reference, Tamanna Bhatia says that if Tom Cruise can perform difficult stunts at the age of 60, she would love to dance when she is 60 and she would do it with more grace and more power.

We have seen many actresses doing smaller roles in big South movies which are dominated by male actors. Tamanna Bhatia says that she always got the opportunity to play different characters, she does not see the length of the role, but she always see to collaborate with some brilliant talented people. For example she has worked with SS Rajamouli in the movie Baahubali which has Prabhas in the leading role, she is very lucky and fortunate that she could be a part in such a beautiful movie and the same is with the movie Jailer.

Talking about the age gap between the actors especially in Bollywood, actress Tamanna Bhatia says that an actor is an actor, he is an Artist and for an actor age should not be a problem, if a person is doing a character and that should not be the subject of trolling.

