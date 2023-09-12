Exclusive! Imlie actress Vijaylaxmi Singh to bags Tripti Dimri and Vicky Kaushal starrer Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to delivering breaking news from the world of television, Bollywood and the OTT medium.

There are many new shows and films which are being launched on the OT medium and theatres as well. Vicky Kaushal has been doing some great work in films and has been experimenting with different concepts. On the other hand Tripti Dimri rose to massive fame post her stint in Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. (Also Read: Exclusive: Vijalaxmi Singh bags Shemaroo Umang’s Shravani!)

Now, the two are coming together for a new project titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.

The film is a rom-com and also features Ammy Virk and Neha Dhupia in titular roles. Along with that Imlie actress Vijaylaxmi Singh has also come on board for the project.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Prime Video and Leo Media Collective jointly.

Apparently, the film was touted to hit the screens on August 25 around the time of Raksha Bandhan but was postponed.

Meanwhile Vicky Kaushal also has Lukka Chuppi 2 in his kitty by Dinesh Vijan. The Laxman Uttekar directorial will see him opposite Sara Ali Khan. On the other hand Tripti, who shot for a bold nude scene in Animal has got an immense fan following so much that her Instagram followers have also seen a sudden hike. The audience is in love with how beautiful she looks. (Also Read: Wow! Triptii Dimri is all praises for Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam co-star Vicky Kaushal, calls him 'rabb da banda' )

