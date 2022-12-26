Exclusive! Imlie fame Neetu Pandey joins Shabana Azmi in the second directorial of Baba Azmi

MUMBAI :Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, TellyChakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that actress Neetu Pandey is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie of Baba Azmi. Yes you heard right, actress Neetu Pandey who has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution with the project Imlie, Satyameva Jayate 2 (2021), Baabarr (2009) and Satyameva Jayate (2018) is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie which will be directed by Baba Azmi.

Talking by the cast of the movie in has some wonderful talents like Naseeruddin Shah , Kanwaljit Singh, Shabana Azmi and Aditi Subedi and the detyailed information about the character which will be played by the actress is still awaited, but we look forward to see what different she has to offer with this upcoming movie.

What are your views on this information and how excited are you for the movie , do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

