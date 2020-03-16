Exclusive! “Initially I give the audition for different role but I got selected for Preeti’s character” Deeksha Joshi

MUMBAI: Actress Deeksha Joshi has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution in the Gujarati cinema. The actress who had recently made her Bollywood debut with the movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar along with Ranveer Singh is getting some beautiful response from the fans.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar the actress Deeksha Joshi spoke in detail on working with Ranveer Singh and on making her Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films.

Deeksha Joshi on her movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Deeksha Joshi revealed that when she heard about the movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar along with the name like Yash Raj Films and Ranveer Singh, she was wanted to be a part of it, initially she gave the audition for a different role but she got a call from the Director for Preeti’s character. And when she heard the entire character she just felt blessed and said this is the biggest thing that happened in her career.

Deeksha Joshi on her debut expectation

As we all know Deeksha Joshi had made her Bollywood debut with the movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar and she revealed that she did not have many expectations but she is getting some amazing response for her character in the movie. Initially she just wished that due to this character having different shades she really wished that it stays with the audience in their mind.

Deeksha Joshi on working with Ranveer Singh

Deeksha Joshi said Ranveer Singh is very sincere and dedicated to his work, she was looking up to the actor throughout the shoot and Ranveer Singh is an actor who has unmatchable sincerity and unbeatable energy. She really felt gratitude working with him and she had learnt a lot from Ranveer Singh.

