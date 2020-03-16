Exclusive! "Initially I was not into acting but into sports and studies" Rajneesh Duggal

MUMBAI: Actor Rajneesh Duggal has been winning the heart of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution. We have seen some beautiful contribution of the actor with his projects which have definitely made of strong mark not only at the box office of India but also in the hearts and Minds of the fans.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar here is what the actor Rajneesh Duggal has to say on his acting journey where he also spoke in detail about dealing with highs and lows of life.

Rajneesh Duggal on his acting journey

Rajneesh Duggal says that it has been a great journey so far till date as he had received so much love and appreciation on his way. It was great living different lives in different project and he got this opportunity to be part of different genre which has given him some great response. Right from his debut movie 1920 which was a sleepet hit he has been looking forward to do something different. It has been a great learning experience also.

Rajneesh Duggal on being the part of acting industry

Rajneesh Duggal says that he never thought that he would become the part of Bollywood industry, acting was never the part of plan, the actor was into sports and studies. The actor went candid and revealed that there was a wedding which he attended and from there a choreographer spotted him and suggested him to enter the modelling line. After making a strong mark in the world of modelling the actor went into acting.

Also read (Wow! KGF actor Yash becomes the first ever actor to get this treatment from the fans, read on )

Rajneesh Duggal on getting evolved as an actor

Rajneesh Duggal also revealed that it has been a good number of years in the acting industry and he has been evolved as an actor, this roller coaster ride of his journey has seen ups and downs in his life and there has been a great learning experience for him which he has implemented and he look forward to give the best shot in his upcoming projects.

What are your views on the actor Rajneesh Duggal, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read (OMG! Shah Rukh Khan has TVs worth this massive amount at Mannat)