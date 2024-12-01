Exclusive! "Initially, I was not getting roles in movies because I was a television actress" - Leesha Eclairs

MUMBAI:Actress Leesha Eclairs has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts over the time with her projects across languages. Her break through performance was in the movie Jawan and till today, she is getting some amazing response from the fans and audience.

During an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, actress Leesha Eclairs spoke in detail about the love she has been getting till today for the movie Jawan and also on her acting journey.

Leesha Eclairs on for acting journey

Leesha Eclairs says that initially, she has done many television serials in the south and because of that she was not getting any lead role in movies because nobody considered her as big for it. But slowly, she started to be a part of movies and she is really happy that people have loved her in the movie Jawan and till today they are addressing her as the Jawan actress.

Also read - Must read! “My debut in Hindi cinema with SRK Sir was a dream come true” Leesha Eclairs

Leesha Eclairs on how her life changed after the movie Jawan

Leesha Eclairs says that people who are not talking to her are now look back at her. They are calling the actress and congratulating her for the movie Jawan. Also, many are recognising her by her character name. She is very happy that even her small part has been rememberd by the fans and audience for a long period of time.

Leesha Eclairs on types of characters and length of role

Leesha Eclairs says that for her the length of the character or the particular type of character does not matter, for her the role should be important for the entire Script and should add value to the complete storytelling.

What are your views on the actress Leesha Eclairs and how did you like her in the movie? What do you think what types of character she should be doing? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Woah! Boman Irani praises Shah Rukh Khan for not making his actors a commodity; Says ‘He likes seeing the joy on people’s faces’