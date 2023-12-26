Exclusive! Innocent: The Murder Mystery and Why-Five actor Ahmad Kabir Shadan to be seen in the movie titled Bastar

MUMBAI : Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from the entertainment world, Tellychakkar is back with another piece of information from the movie world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Ahmad Kabir Shadan will be seen in the upcoming movie titled Bastar. Yes, you heard right. Actor Ahmad Kabir Shadan, who is known for Innocent: The Murder Mystery (2017), Why-Five (2017) and Hero of Nation Chandra Shekhar Azad (2022), is all set to be seen in the movie titled Bastar that will have Adah Sharma in lead.

A close source to Tellychakakr revealed that the actor Ahmad Kabir Shadan will be seen as an important character, well the detailed information is still awaited but we look forward to see what different the actor has to offer with the movie.

