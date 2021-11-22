Exclusive! Isha Koppikar to star in a feature film titled High Tide

MUMBAI: Earlier TellyChakkar had informed that actor Amit Sinha will be seen in the upcoming movie titled High Tide and now to serve some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television TellyChakkar has another exclusive information with regards to the movie.

Telly Chakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Isha Koppikar will be seen in this upcoming movie. Yes you heard right actress Isha Koppikar who has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution and her looks is now all set to be seen in this upcoming movie titled High Tide which will be directed by Imraan Hasnee.

The detailed information about the character which will be played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to see what she has to offer in this upcoming movie.

