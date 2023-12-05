Exclusive! “It based on the real events which many people will come to know through the movie” Diwakar Dhayani on the movie IB 71

MUMBAI: Actor Diwakar Dhayani has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his beautiful acting contribution, we have seen and love the actor in few movies and OTT shows. The actor is currently getting all the love from the fans for his movie IB 71 which has Vidyut Jammwal in the leading role.

During the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actor Diwakar Dhayani spoke in detail about his character in the movie and also on the high points and the USP of the movie.

Diwakar Dhayani on his is character in the movie

Diwakar Dhayani says that he will be seen playing the character whose name is major Mustaq, he is someone who is very intense, Mushtaq is very reserve and very much confident, this character is very layered and the fans will get to see a different side of him as an actor. The actor adds that they will not only love this character but the entire movie which is thrilling and engaging.

Diwakar Dhayani on the shooting experience

Diwakar Dhayani says that it was a good experience collaborating with Vidyut Jammwal, he has been working with the actor since 11 years now and it was the movie Force when he met him for the first time and since then he is his good friend. On the other hand it was great collaborating with Anupam Kher for the first time and he just loved the experience which was a learning one.

Diwakar Dhayani on the high points on the USP of the movie

Diwakar Dhayani says that the movie is based on true events which many people may not know, many people will come to know about the actual events through this movie. On the other hand the movie is high on drama, thrill and suspense which will keep you hooked till the end. Also the movie is based on patriotism which surely gives you Goosebumps.

