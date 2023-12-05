Exclusive! “It based on the real events which many people will come to know through the movie” Diwakar Dhayani on the movie IB 71

During the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actor Diwakar Dhayani spoke in detail about his character in the movie IB 71 and also on the high pants and the USP of the movie
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 05/12/2023 - 19:35
movie_image: 
Diwakar

MUMBAI: Actor Diwakar Dhayani has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his beautiful acting contribution, we have seen and love the actor in few movies and OTT shows. The actor is currently getting all the love from the fans for his movie IB 71 which has Vidyut Jammwal in the leading role.

During the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actor Diwakar Dhayani spoke in detail about his character in the movie and also on the high points and the USP of the movie.

Diwakar Dhayani on his is character in the movie

Diwakar Dhayani says that he will be seen playing the character whose name is major Mustaq, he is someone who is very intense, Mushtaq is very reserve and very much confident, this character is very layered and the fans will get to see a different side of him as an actor. The actor adds that they will not only love this character but the entire movie which is thrilling and engaging.

Diwakar Dhayani on the shooting experience

Diwakar Dhayani says that it was a good experience collaborating with Vidyut Jammwal, he has been working with the actor since 11 years now and it was the movie Force when he met him for the first time and since then he is his good friend. On the other hand it was great collaborating with Anupam Kher for the first time and he just loved the experience which was a learning one.

ALSO READ – Delicious! From Kebabs to vegan options, here’s what will be served at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s food menu at the engagement

Diwakar Dhayani on the high points on the USP of the movie

Diwakar Dhayani says that the movie is based on true events which many people may not know, many people will come to know about the actual events through this movie. On the other hand the movie is high on drama, thrill and suspense which will keep you hooked till the end. Also the movie is based on patriotism which surely gives you Goosebumps.   

What are your views on the movie IB 71 and how did you like the actor Diwakar Dhayani in the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Exclusive! Housefull 4 and Jolly LLB 2 actor Guru Saran Tiwari to be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Diwakar Dhyani DIWAKAR DHAYANI MOVIES IB 71 Vidyut Jammwal Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 05/12/2023 - 19:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Betrayal! Daksh catches Eisha by her neck accusing of betraying
MUMBAI: Colors TV’s ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ stars Reem Sameer, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra in leading roles and...
Interesting! Luka Chuppi 2 or Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke, the mystery behind the title of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s next
MUMBAI: A lot of times it happens that a movie goes on the floors without a title. However, later the makers decide and...
Bigg Boss OTT : Exclusive! MTV Splitsvilla and Lock Upp Season 1 contestant Shivam Sharma to participate in the show ?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Anupamaa: What! Malti Devi behaves rudely with Anupama and asks her to sign the contract
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Congratulations! Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar blessed with a baby boy
MUMBAI: Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan are one of the most loved and celebrated couples of television.They have a massive...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Compassion! Akshara will feed food to an exhausted Abhinav with her own hands
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Recent Stories
Vicky Kaushal
Interesting! Luka Chuppi 2 or Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke, the mystery behind the title of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s next
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vicky Kaushal
Interesting! Luka Chuppi 2 or Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke, the mystery behind the title of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s next
Guru Saran Tiwari
Exclusive! Housefull 4 and Jolly LLB 2 actor Guru Saran Tiwari to be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha
WOW! Here’s where Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will get engaged – Venue details inside
Parineeti Chopra
Delicious! From Kebabs to vegan options, here’s what will be served at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s food menu at the engagement
Sunny Deol
Wow! Sunny Deol drops an unseen cute picture with his son Rajveer Deol to wish him on his birthday
Parineeti Chopra
Whoa! Check out Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s net worth