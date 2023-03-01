Exclusive! “It is a feel-good family drama which will be loved by the fans” Viraf Patel on his movie Kutch Express

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Viraf Patel spoke in detail about his upcoming movie Kutch Express and also on the parameters he looks forward to before saying yes to any project. 
MUMBAI : Actor Viraf Patel has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing contribution. We have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actor and getting all the love from the fans. The actor is now all set to make his Gujarati debut with movie Kutch Express.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actor Viraf Patel spoke about his upcoming movie and also on the parameters he looks forward to before saying yes to any project.

Viraf Patel on his movie Kutch Express

Viraf Patel says that it is feel-good family drama which will be definitely loved by the fans and audience. The movie throws light on different shades of emotions and it will definitely touch the hearts of the fans. He is very happy and fortunate that he is making his Gujarati debut with this movie which has an amazing bunch of talented people like Ratna Pathak Shah, Manasi Parekh, Dharmendra Gohil, Darsheel Safar and Heena Varde.

Viraf Patel on his character in the movie

Viraf Patel says that he will be seen playing a street artist in the movie, who travels a lot. He comes to Kutch to look for a local artist and that's how he meets Manasi’s character.

Viraf Patel on the parameters he looks forward to before saying is to any projects

Viraf Patel says that for him, there are few things which he look forward to before saying yes to any project. The first thing he sees are the people who are associated with the project, the kind of people he is working with and the writing of the movie or series. He says that the writing should be brilliant, because that is the foundation of the entire script and the movie.

What are your views on the actor Viraf Patel? Do let us know in the comment section below. 

Talking about the movie Kutch Express, it is all set to hit the big screen on 6th January.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

