Exclusive! “It feels so great; people are recognizing me and clicking pictures with me now” Jawan actress Lehar Khan

During the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actress Lehar Khan spoke on the response of her movie Jawan and also on the first meeting with superstar SRK
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 09/13/2023 - 14:17
movie_image: 
Lehar Khan

MUMBAI: Actress Lehar Khan is currently getting some amazing response for the movie Jawan, the actress was seen playing a pivotal part in the movie, during the exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actress Lehar Khan spoke on the response of her movie Jawan and also on the first meeting with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Lehar Khan on her the response of the movie and her character

Actress Lehar Khan says she is getting lot of love from the fans not only for the entire but also for her character, the actress says they love the character Kalki who has been voice of the farmers, and they are relating to this character a lot, she also got to hear many slogans like Jai Jawan Jai Kisaan with regards to her character.

Lehar Khan on getting fame with the movie

Actress Lehar Khan says that it is a great feeling that the fans all over are recognizing her, and few are checking their phone and searching for her name and approaching her, many are coming for pictures, it is a surreal feeling and the best she loved I her character Kalki has left a solid mark in their hearts.

Lehar Khan on her first meet with superstar Shah Rukh Khan

Actress Lehar Khan says that it was a different aura of the set when superstar Shah Rukh Khan entered, he hugged every actor on set and kissed on their forehead and told them welcome to the team and thank you for doing the movie, the actress also recalled the moment when she was doing a scene and SRK had made her uneven collar porper and helped her with the props.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

