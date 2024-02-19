Exclusive! “It has to be a good script and great actors” Sanjana Sanghi on the parameters she looks forward to before saying yes to any project

MUMBAI : The actress who was seen in movies like Dil Bechara. Om, and recently in Khadak Singh, is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in industry, the actress was recently seen in the movie Kadak Singh which premiered on Zee 5 which had Pankaj Tripathi in the leading role, she was immensely loved by the fans and audience.

During the Exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actress Sanjana Sanghi spoke in detail about the elements she is looking for before saying yes for any movie and also on types of characters she is looking forward to doing.

Sanjana Sanghi on the parameters and elements she looks forward to before saying yes for any project

Sanjana Sanghi says that as an actress she is really looking forward to being a part of some great stories and wants to do some good scripts and good stories, she is really wanting to work with some great actors. Sanjana also says that it should be a good learning experience for her and she should take something along with her after the movie.

Sanjana Sanghi on the types of characters she looks forward to doing

Sanjana Sanghi says she is really looking forward to doing some great characters as an actor and does not want to limit her talent. She wants to do different types of roles and characters. She also says she has been getting some great response for her movie Dhak Dhak. Many people around her said she should be exploring comedy because her comic timing is very good in that movie. So she is really looking forward to doing something in comedy.

Sanjana Sanghi on her dream actors and directors to collaborate with

Sanjana Sanghi says that she is very secretive about her dreams, but she is really manifesting to work with some great actors and collaborate with some great directors. There are no specific names. She is really manifesting to work with some great names.

