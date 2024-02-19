Exclusive! “It has to be a good script and great actors” Sanjana Sanghi on the parameters she looks forward to before saying yes to any project

During the Exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar, actress Sanjana Sanghi spoke in detail about the elements she is looking to before saying yes for any movie and also on types of characters she is looking forward to doing
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 02/19/2024 - 07:45
movie_image: 
Sanjana Sanghi

MUMBAI : The actress who was seen in movies like Dil Bechara. Om, and recently in Khadak Singh, is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in industry, the actress was recently seen in the movie Kadak Singh which premiered on Zee 5 which had Pankaj Tripathi in the leading role, she was immensely loved by the fans and audience.

During the Exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actress Sanjana Sanghi spoke in detail about the elements she is looking for before saying yes for any movie and also on types of characters she is looking forward to doing.

Sanjana Sanghi on the parameters and elements she looks forward to before saying yes for any project

Sanjana Sanghi says that as an actress she is really looking forward to being a part of some great stories and wants to do some good scripts and good stories, she is really wanting to work with some great actors. Sanjana also says that it should be a good learning experience for her and she should take something along with her after the movie.

Sanjana Sanghi on the types of characters she looks forward to doing

Sanjana Sanghi says she is really looking forward to doing some great characters as an actor and does not want to limit her talent. She wants to do different types of roles and characters. She also says she has been getting some great response for her movie Dhak Dhak. Many people around her said she should be exploring comedy because her comic timing is very good in that movie. So she is really looking forward to doing something in comedy.

Also read-Sanjana Sanghi starts shooting for her next titled Om, shares pictures

Sanjana Sanghi on her dream actors and directors to collaborate with

Sanjana Sanghi says that she is very secretive about her dreams, but she is really manifesting to work with some great actors and collaborate with some great directors. There are no specific names. She is really manifesting to work with some great names.

What are your views of the actress Sanjana Sanghi and how did you like her in the movie Kadak Singh, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Must read! Sanjana Sanghi opens up about her character in the upcoming Pankaj Tripathi starrer Kadak Singh

Sanjana Sanghi Sanjana Sanghi fans Sanjana Sanghi movie KADAK SINGH Zee5 Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 02/19/2024 - 07:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Take a look at the most underrated actors of Indian film industry
MUMBAI : Underrated Bollywood actors consist of actors with impeccable acting chops and amazing looks as well. But for...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Armaan Learns a Lesson in Love from Manisha
MUMBAI : As tensions escalate in the upcoming episode of "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai," viewers will witness a series of...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Manish's Emotional Gesture Brings Akshara's Memory Alive
MUMBAI : In the upcoming episode of "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai," viewers will witness a touching moment as Manish,...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kissikey Pyaar Mein: Savi Takes a Stand Against Durva's Behavior
MUMBAI: In a recent episode of "Ghum Hai Kissikey Pyaar Mein," Asmita brings breakfast for Durva, only to have it...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Surya's Shocking Agenda Revealed - Revenge on Imlie!
MUMBAI: The Star Plus show "Imlie" is set to take a dramatic turn with the entry of Surya Pratap Reddy, who bears an...
Spoiler Alert! Anupama: Anuj and Anupama Face Tough Choices as Shruti Intervenes
MUMBAI : The upcoming episodes of "Anupama" are set to test the strength of Anuj and Anupama's relationship as Shruti,...
Recent Stories
VIKRANT MASSEY
Wow! Take a look at the most underrated actors of Indian film industry
Latest Videos
Related Stories
VIKRANT MASSEY
Wow! Take a look at the most underrated actors of Indian film industry
Deepika Padukone
Woah! Deepika Padukone's Unwavering Stand: No Regrets About 'RK' Tattoo Revealed in Throwback Koffee with Karan Episode
Karan Johar
Must read! Karan Johar made shocking revelations about director Vasan Bala dozing off during the K3G screening; Bala shares insights on Alia Bhatt's Jigra
Rohit Shetty
Must read! Rohit Shetty reveals how his father started drinking after the accident that took place on the sets of Bombay 405 Miles
SUNNY DEOL
Must read! Sunny Deol talks about how he found it difficult to understand the meaning of 'nepotism'
Dawood Ibrahim
Must Read! Check out the list of actors that played the role of Dawood Ibrahim and nailed it