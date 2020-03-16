Exclusive! It has been 4 years, but Deepika never fails to surprise and amaze me every single day: Ranveer Singh

In a recent media interaction, Ranveer Singh spoke in detail about his life changing after getting married, whereas Rohit Shetty speaks about casting Deepika Padukone in his upcoming movies.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 02:30
movie_image: 
deepika

MUMBAI: Blockbuster director Rohit Shetty has no doubt created a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also into the hearts and minds of fans with his amazing direction. On the other handz his collaboration with Ranveer Singh has always been appreciated by fans and the audience.

In a latest media interaction, Rohit Shetty spoke in detail about casting Deepika Padukone in his upcoming projects, whereas Ranveer Singh spoke about his post-marriage life.

On life changing after marriage, Ranveer Singh says that Deepika never fails to amaze and surprise him every single day in whatever she does. Everyday is so fresh and new with Deepika.

ALSO READ – Oops! It’s been 10 years and Ranveer Singh is still trying to win over his ladylove, scroll down to know more

On the other hand, Rohit Shetty, who has worked with Deepika Padukone in Chennai Express, spoke about casting her again. He revealed that Deepika is very dear to him, and to cast the actress, he has to now give work that should match her calibre.

Ranveer Singh also expressed his feelings on collaborating with Rohit Shetty. He says that he feels the safest when he is working with Rohit Shetty. He has read in many newspapers that Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh’s collaboration is considered like the collaboration of Manmohan Desai and Amitabh Bachchan.

What are your views on the collaboration of Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty in Bollywood, and how excited are you for the upcoming movie Cirkus, which will hit the big screen in December 2022? Let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – EXCLUSIVE! I was always fascinated by Irrfan Khan’s performance in the show Chandrakanta: Rohit Chaudhary on his childhood memory

Ranveer Singh Rohit Shetty Simmba Sooryavanshi Singham GOLMAAL5 Cirkus Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 02:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! ' I would love to work with Raanav on-screen again', Rahul Sharma gets candid about his son Raanav, Choti Sarrdaarni going off-air and more
MUMBAI: Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni has become a household name for everyone, one of the popular shows telecasted with an...
Exclusive! It has been 4 years, but Deepika never fails to surprise and amaze me every single day: Ranveer Singh
MUMBAI: Blockbuster director Rohit Shetty has no doubt created a strong mark not only at the box office of India but...
Khatron Ke Khiladi: Exclusive! I would love to take Rakhi Sawant along with me on the show; that would be entertaining for the audience and the contestants: Pratik Sehajpal
MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines...
Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case: Canada based gangster Goldy Brar was involved in killing the singer
MUMBAI: The nation was shocked by the news of Punjabi singer Sidhu Mosse Wala being shot while he was returning from...
RIP: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead after Punjab police withdraws security!
MUMBAI: A day after the Punjab Police withdrew security of 424 people, including of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, the...
Kunal Thakkur: When you’re a celebrity you’re on a platform to be judged, so there’s no escaping that
MUMBAI: From Johnny Depp-Amber Heard’s defamation trial, Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu opening up about being body...
Recent Stories
deepika
Exclusive! It has been 4 years, but Deepika never fails to surprise and amaze me every single day: Ranveer Singh
Latest Video