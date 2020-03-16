Exclusive! It has been 4 years, but Deepika never fails to surprise and amaze me every single day: Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Blockbuster director Rohit Shetty has no doubt created a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also into the hearts and minds of fans with his amazing direction. On the other handz his collaboration with Ranveer Singh has always been appreciated by fans and the audience.

In a latest media interaction, Rohit Shetty spoke in detail about casting Deepika Padukone in his upcoming projects, whereas Ranveer Singh spoke about his post-marriage life.

On life changing after marriage, Ranveer Singh says that Deepika never fails to amaze and surprise him every single day in whatever she does. Everyday is so fresh and new with Deepika.

ALSO READ – Oops! It’s been 10 years and Ranveer Singh is still trying to win over his ladylove, scroll down to know more

On the other hand, Rohit Shetty, who has worked with Deepika Padukone in Chennai Express, spoke about casting her again. He revealed that Deepika is very dear to him, and to cast the actress, he has to now give work that should match her calibre.

Ranveer Singh also expressed his feelings on collaborating with Rohit Shetty. He says that he feels the safest when he is working with Rohit Shetty. He has read in many newspapers that Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh’s collaboration is considered like the collaboration of Manmohan Desai and Amitabh Bachchan.

What are your views on the collaboration of Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty in Bollywood, and how excited are you for the upcoming movie Cirkus, which will hit the big screen in December 2022? Let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – EXCLUSIVE! I was always fascinated by Irrfan Khan’s performance in the show Chandrakanta: Rohit Chaudhary on his childhood memory