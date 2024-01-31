Exclusive! “It has been very difficult journey, have got few Heart breaks too but God has been very kind” Sikandar Kher

MUMBAI: Over the time with his amazing acting contribution actor Sikandar Kher has been warning winning the hearts of the fans, he is indeed one of the most loved actors we have in today's time, currently the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming series Aarya season 3 Antim Vaar.

During the Exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actor Sikandar Kher spoke in detail about his journey and also on sharing screen space with one of the wonderful friends Sushmita Sen for the OTT series Aarya.

Sikandar Kher on sharing screen with Sushmita Sen

Actor Sikandar Kher says that actress Sushmita Sen is not only a co actor to him but also a good friend, he adds it has always been fun and great experience working with Sushmita Sen, and it is like a family to get back on sets and working with everyone, because this is the 3rd season and it has been 4 years that everyone is shooting with each other, the actor also says that it has been a great learning experience working and observing Sushmita Sen.

Sikandar Kher on his acting journey

Sikandar Kher says that it has been a difficult journey for him, as an actor he has seen many ups and downs and hit and flops in his life but, it is a journey and everyone has they are own journey, sometime an actor gets fame just buy single movie but on the other hand there are actors who also struggle for Fame through out their journey and life, actor the actress is that god has been very kind because there has challenges in his journey and there has been many heartbreaks moments.

Sikandar Kher on his ongoing mantra in life

Sikandar Kher says he just believes in keep doing work, he definitely believes in the mantra that work will give you more work and which work will get appreciated when and which will not, that nobody can say, so he believe in putting in his 100% and enjoy the process of work and he also says that every work definitely comes with a set of learning experience.

