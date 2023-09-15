Exclusive! “It is the story of every women and they will definitely love it”, Jyoti Kapoor on Sukhee

MUMBAI: Actress Jyoti Kapoor with her contribution in the acting cinema has been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning the hearts of them. She is currently getting some amazing response for her character in the movie Sukhee, which has Shilpa Shetty in the leading role.

During an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, actress Jyoti Kapoor spoke in detail about her movie Sukhee and also on what made her say yes for the movie.

Jyoti Kapoor on her character in the movie

Jyoti Kapoor says that it is one character which is very much relatable. Everyone has experience such things in their life and her character is very much supportive to Shilpa Shetty's one. It is indeed one of the pivotal and important character of the movie, which will be definitely loved by the fans and audience.

Jyoti Kapoor on what made her say yes to the character

Jyoti Kapoor says that it was a fun character when she had gone through it on papers. She says that she is not at all like this. So, she took this as a challenge as an actor. This character is very colourful and very interesting at the same time. Apart from this, the movie has a very good message about the women, so there was no reason to say no to the film.

Jyoti Kapoor on the high points and the USP of the movie

Jyoti Kapoor says that this is a story of every woman. This movie has a very high reliability factor and will be loved by women. Apart from this, the movie has a very beautiful message, not only for women but for everyone.

