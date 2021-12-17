EXCLUSIVE! It was an amazing experience to work with Ayushmann Khurrana: Ssumier Pasricha

MUMBAI: Actor Ssumier Pasricha in this exclusive interview with Tellychakkar.com talks about his film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui . He then speaks about the response he has been getting for the role, his experience of working with the co-stars and much more.

Tell us about the response you have been getting from the audience?

Hats off to the director Abhishek Kapoor, who has taken this sensitive topic and has handled it very smartly. All the critics have liked the movie very much. We are getting a very good review from all the critics. My friends called me when she saw me in the film. I didn’t tell many people about it so when they saw me in the film they were very surprised. I am happy to be a part of such a successful movie and I hope it does well.

How was your experience of working with Ayushmann and Vaani Kapoor?

I had very little interaction with Vaani Kapoor in the film. My scenes were with Ayushmann Khurrana mostly. It was an amazing experience to work with Ayushmann Khurrana. He is very focused, he is very dedicated to his craft, and very particular with his acting skills. I got to learn a lot from him. And I feel lucky to get a chance to work with him on my very first film.

What was your struggle like in Bollywood?

I did a film before Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, but in that film, my role got edited. My struggle started from that film only. I always had focus and passion for acting. So in the initial days, I used to go to Barista because I have heard the casting directors used to come there and also many fake casting directors too. So, I have met some fake casting directors who told me that they will give me big roles and all but nothing worked. Then after struggling a lot I got my first advertisement in which I worked with Abhishek Bachchan. Later I got the show Sasural Simar Ka where I learned how to actually act in the daily soaps. It was my learning experience. If I had come and achieved success then I would have never appreciated it. But I have to struggle to achieve success. Today I am working with the best talents in our industry. I love that I went through the process where I could learn a lot more about acting.

