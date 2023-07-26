Exclusive! "It was Ameesha Patel who brought Utkarsh Sharma in the movie Gadar 1 Anil Sharma

MUMBAI: Indeed one of the much awaited movies of the year is Gadar 2 the movie which has Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the leading role is directed by Anil Sharma.

The fans were eagerly looking forward to the trailer of the movie and today finally the trailer of the movie was launched with the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the entire cast and the director of the movie.

Anil Sharma the director of the movie reveals that they were shooting for the movie Gadar 1 and they were looking for a small kid as the son of Tara and Sakina in the movie. He said it was Ameesha Patel who decided to take 5 year old Utkarsh Sharma as the son of Tara and Sakina in the movie.

On the other hand Manish Wadhwa who will be seen playing the negative character in the movie Gadar 2 says that even if hundred of actors will be born there will be no comparison to one Amrish Puri, he says what the late actor did in the movie Gadar 1 is remarkable and iconic.

Indeed the trailer is already getting some amazing response from the fans all over and we look forward to see what Anil Sharma has to offer this time with the sequel which is also release on 11th August.

