EXCLUSIVE: It was a big fangirl moment for me to see Rani maam perform in front of me: Sharvani Wagh

MUMBAI: Actress Sharvani Wagh in this exclusive interview with Tellychakkar.com, talks about her debut film Bunty Aur Babli 2, her experience of working with Rani Mukherji and her favourite director.

How many rejections do you have to face before signing your debut project?

We would never be able to count how many rejections we faced because I was auditioning seven years straight before getting Bunty Aur Babli 2. It took a very long time for me to get my first film. After the film was released I got very good reviews and across the board the public liked my part in the film.

How was your experience of working with Rani Mukherji?

Rani Mukherji is one of the nicest people I have come across. She really considers her sets to be her family and we were very lucky and blessed to be a part of the film. She had lots of fun because Bunty Aur Babli is a mad film. Even offsets we had so much fun and we were just laughing. It was a big fangirl moment for me to see Rani Maam perform in front of me.

Who is your favourite director with whom you would like to work with in the future?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is the one direction in my bucket list with whom I want to work. I really love his films so much that it is impossible for me to pick one of his favourite films.

