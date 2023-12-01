Exclusive! "It was a difficult scene for me but Paresh Rawal made it possible" Kartik Aaryan on Slapping Paresh Rawal in a scene

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Kartik Aaryan titled Shehzada is no doubt one of the much awaited movies of the Year. The movie has been the talk of the town for different reasons and the fans were looking forward to the movie eagerly. Today finally the trailer of the movie was released and it is getting some great response from the fans.

The trailer of the movie was launched during the Press Conference which was held in Mumbai and was attended by the cast and the director of the movie, where spoke in detail about the movie Shehzada.

Kriti Sanon says when she came to know about the concept of the movie she said that it has been a long that we have sen a movie with the family values with a message, she was very excited to play this character because for the first time she will be in a proper glamorous commercial character Talking about the chemistry with Kartik, she says that people have showered their love in Lukka Chuppi at the same she is expecting the movie Shehzada.

On the other hand Kartik Aaryan says, this is a complete family commercial mass entertainer which has to be seen with all age group of people. As we all know the previous movie of Katik Aaryan Bhool Bhulaiya 2 was a blockbuster in 2022 and the actor says that he is very looking forward to get the same love for Shehzada.

As we allow Kartik Aaryan is one of the outside in Bollywood industry and talking about his journey the actor said that he is here to entertain people and to put a smile on faces of the audience through his movies and this is what keeps him on going, he is really thankful to his fan and he is looking forward to deliver some amazing projects.

As we have seen in the trailer where Kartik Aaryan slaps Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aaryan says that he was very uncomfortable doing that seen because Paresh Rawal is one of the senior reputed actor from Bollywood industry but it was Paresh Rawal who made him comfortable and motivated him to deliver the best.

Well no doubt the trailer of the movie is already getting the amazing response from the fans and we forward to see what different Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon has to offer with the movie Shehzada

Movie Shehzada big screen on 10th February 2023.

