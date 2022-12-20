Exclusive! Jamtara and Mum Bhai actor Amit Sinha roped in for the upcoming movie titled Kori Ek Prem Katha  

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television and now keeping the promise to deliver the same we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Amit Sinha is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Kori Ek Prem Katha, yes you heard right actor Amit Sinha who is known for his amazing acting contribution with the projects like Jamtara, Mum Bhai, The Great Wedding of Munnes is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Kori Ek Prem Katha which will have Akshay Oberoi in the leading role

The movie will be directed by Chinmay Purohit under the banner Sughand films, also the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different the actor has to offer with this upcoming movie as it is always a treat to was the actor defining his craft on screen.

