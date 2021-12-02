Exclusive! Jasmeet Singh Bhatia roped in for movie Kaboom

MUMBAI: Earlier TellyChakkar has given some exclusive information with regards to the star cast of the upcoming movie Kaboom, and now we have some exclusive information and with regards to the project.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Jasmeet Singh Bhatia has been roped in for this upcoming movie. Yes you heard right actor Jasmeet Singh Bhatia is all set to be seen in upcoming comedy movie Kaboom.

Jasmeet Singh Bhatia is an Indian actor and writer known for TVF Bachelors(2016), OK Jaanu (2017) and TVF Tripling (2016).

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what the actor has to offer with this upcoming movie.

This comedy feature film is directed by Shantanu Ray Chhibber and produced by Govind Wadhwani. The film has already gone on floors and is currently being shot in in Dehradun, Uttrakhand. The film will star Karan Wadhwani, Saharsh Kumar Shukla, and Rahul Dev in leading roles.

