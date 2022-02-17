Exclusive! Jhansi Ki Rani and Paramavtaar Shri Krishna actor Aamir Rafiq roped in for movie Mukaam

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television keeping the promise to serve just the same TellyChakkar is back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Actor Aamir Rafiq has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution. We have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actor and getting all the love from the fans and now TellyChakkar has exclusive information with regards to the actor.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Aamir Rafiq will be seen in the upcoming movie titled Mukaam. Yes, you heard right. Aamir, who will be seen in R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and known for television shows like Jhansi Ki Rani and Paramavtaar Shri Krishna, will be seen in the upcoming movie titled Mukaam.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what he has to offer with this upcoming project.

There is no confirmation about the big screen release or the digital release of the movie but we look forward to see further information with regards to the upcoming project titled Mukaam.

