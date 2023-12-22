Exclusive: Jia Sheth bags two Bollywood films titled Rumi Ki Sharafat and Baa!

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 12/22/2023 - 15:37
movie_image: 
Jia Sheth

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to updating the readers about the latest information from the world of entertainment. There are a lot of projects in the making and they are scheduled to release on television, Bollywood and the OTT space as well.

Out of the many which are in the pipeline, we are here to update our readers about two projects which are in the making. (Also Read: Exclusive! Rajesh Sharma roped in for movie Rumi Ki Sharafat)

One of them is titled Rumi Ki Sharafat. Produced by Maddock Films, the project will star Radhika Madan in the leading role. Radhika has worked with the same production house previously on Angrezi Medium and Shiddat. Rumi Ki Sharafat is directed by ad filmmaker Prashant Bhagya.

We have news that actress Jia Sheth who has been seen in Nimki Mukhiya, Bollywood film Gangubai Kathiawadi and many more has been roped in for the movie.

Jia will also be seen in another film titled Baa.

TellyChakkar already reported that actors Kabir Bedi, Neena Gupta and Vatsal Sheth are all set to be seen in the upcoming movie which will directed by Hardik Gajjar. Jia will play a significant role in the film. (Also Read: Exclusive! Kabir Bedi, Neena Gupta and Vatsal Shethto star in the movie titled Baa )

How excited are you for the two projects? Let us know in the comments below!

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 12/22/2023 - 15:37

