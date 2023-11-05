Exclusive! Jolly LLB 2 actor Guru Saran Tiwari to be seen in movie Nimmo

Actor Guru Saran Tiwari who was seen in Housefull 4, Jolly LLB 2 is now all set to be seen in the movie Nimmo
Jolly LLB 2

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Guru Saran Tiwari will be seen in the movie Nimmo, yes you heard right, actor Guru Saran Tiwari who was seen and loved in the movies like Bunty aur Babli 2, Housefull 2, Jolly LLB 2 and others will be seen in the movie Nimmo which written and directed by Junaid Ali.

The actor is also the production head of the movie and he will be seen playing the character of a fraud distributor in the movie. What are your views on this, do share your views in the comment section below.

