Exclusive! Jolly LLB 2 actor Guru Saran Tiwari to be seen in movie Nimmo

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Guru Saran Tiwari will be seen in the movie Nimmo, yes you heard right, actor Guru Saran Tiwari who was seen and loved in the movies like Bunty aur Babli 2, Housefull 2, Jolly LLB 2 and others will be seen in the movie Nimmo which written and directed by Junaid Ali.

ALSO READ – (What! Disha Patani’s latest pictures invites a lot of trolling, netizens say “isko kisne suja diya”)

The actor is also the production head of the movie and he will be seen playing the character of a fraud distributor in the movie. What are your views on this, do share your views in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – (Interesting! Alia Bhatt’s statement on nepotism gets mixed reactions from netizens )