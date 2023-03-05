Exclusive! Joy Sengupta and Smaran Sahu roped in for movie titled The Game

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, Tellychakkar is back with exclusive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively taught that actors Joy Sengupta and Smaran Sahu has been roped in for a project titled The Game, yes you heard right actor Joy Sengupta who was he and loved in the project like Bilu: A Demon Within (2017), 68 Pages (2007) is now all set to be seen along with the actor Smaran Sahu who is known for Masaba Masaba (2020), Bekaaboo (2019) and Lockdown. (2020).

These two will be seen in the upcoming project titled The Game which will be produced by Gul Panag and director by Lakshmi Iyer. Well the detailed information about the characters which will be played by these actors is still awaited but we look forward to see what different they have to offer with this upcoming project.



