Exclusive! Joy Sengupta and Smaran Sahu roped in for movie titled The Game

Actors Joy Sengupta and Smaran Sahu are all set to be seen in the movie titled The Game which is produced by Gul Panag
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 21:20
movie_image: 
Joy Sengupta and Smaran Sahu

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television, Tellychakkar is back with exclusive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively taught that actors Joy Sengupta and Smaran Sahu has been roped in for a project titled The Game, yes you heard right actor Joy Sengupta who was he and loved in the project like Bilu: A Demon Within (2017), 68 Pages (2007) is now all set to be seen along with the actor Smaran Sahu who is known for Masaba Masaba (2020), Bekaaboo (2019) and Lockdown. (2020).

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! “I would want to clear all the mess in my personal life if I got the power of Jugaad like my character” Nawazuddin Siddiqui )

These two will be seen in the upcoming project titled The Game which will be produced by Gul Panag and director by Lakshmi Iyer. Well the detailed information about the characters which will be played by these actors is still awaited but we look forward to see what different they have to offer with this upcoming project.

What are views on this news and how excited are you to see them together in this upcoming project, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – (WOW! Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol all set to get married; got engaged on THIS special day )

Joy Sengupta SMARAN SAHU THE GAME Gul Panag Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 05/03/2023 - 21:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Suhaagan: Laughter Riot! Payal makes the family suffer
MUMBAI: Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is one of the most popular production houses. The production house is here with a new...
Junooniyatt: New Trouble! Dr. Pari enters Elahi and Jahaan’s love story, complications ahead
MUMBAI: Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyatt. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
Exclusive! Gul Panag roped in for the short movie The Game
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some exclusive information coming from...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Lock Upp Season 1 contestant Azma Fallah to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Shocking! “Yeh dono toh papa aur beti lag rahe hain”, Sunny Singh and Avneet Kaur get trolled as they are clicked together
MUMBAI: One of the most love actors of the Bollywood industry, Sunny Singh is now all set to be seen in the upcoming...
Exclusive! Joy Sengupta and Smaran Sahu roped in for movie titled The Game
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
Recent Stories
Sunny Singh and Avneet Kaur
Shocking! “Yeh dono toh papa aur beti lag rahe hain”, Sunny Singh and Avneet Kaur get trolled as they are clicked together
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sunny Singh and Avneet Kaur
Shocking! “Yeh dono toh papa aur beti lag rahe hain”, Sunny Singh and Avneet Kaur get trolled as they are clicked together
Sunny Deol
WOW! Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol all set to get married; got engaged on THIS special day
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Exclusive! “I would want to clear all the mess in my personal life if I got the power of Jugaad like my character” Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Mimoh Chakraborty
Exclusive! Mimoh Chakraborty on his second innings in the industry with Jogira Sara Ra Ra, “It is very important that people notice the actor in me”
Motion Poster Sparks Social Media Debate
Whoa! Director Sanjeev Kumar Rajput's 'Mahakal Nagari’s’ Motion Poster Sparks Social Media Debate
Radhika
Wow! Radhika Madan’s birthday celebration was all about pool party and beautiful view